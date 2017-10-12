Robbery suspect sought by New Bedford Police

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — Police are seeking assistance identifying a suspect from a robbery at Gallery 65on William Street.

Witnesses say the suspect is described as an African-American woman who looked to be in her 20’s, about 5’ 6” with a slim build and blemishes on her face.

The suspect kept one hand in her pocket, indicating a possible weapon and demanded money, police said.

After taking all the money from the drawer, she demanded more, but once told there wasn’t any more money to take, she fled the scene.

She was last seen heading west on William St.

It was noted the suspect has blue fingernails and very chapped lips, and was wearing orange pants, and a grey hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information please call New Bedford Police (508) 991-6300 and ask for Detective Jones.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017