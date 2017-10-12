Female student reportedly sexually assaulted at CCRI Warwick campus

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Thursday afternoon.

According to spokesperson for CCRI Kristen Cyr, shortly before 1:00 p.m., a female student reported she was sexually assaulted in the area of Row M of the parking lot at the Knight Campus.

The suspect police are seeking is described as a white male, who identified himself as ‘Tom,’ who stands around 5’9’’ with a medium, slightly muscular build.

‘Tom’ was also described as having styled dirty blonde hair, and a green shamrock tattoo on his left elbow.

The alleged assailant was operating a white, four-door Chevrolet, according to the victim.

This incident is under investigation by both the CCRI College Police and Warwick Police Department.

“College Police and Warwick Police will provide an increased presence in the Knight Campus parking lot,” said Cyr.

If you know any information, or if you know ‘Tom,’ you are strongly encouraged to call the Warwick Police Department at: 401-468-4200.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017