Elementary school employee arrested on child rape charges

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WLNE) — An employee of an elementary after-school program plead not guilty on Thursday on over ten child rape charges Thursday afternoon.

Spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office David Traub said John Quinn, Jr., 28, of Foxborough, appeared in court on six counts of aggravated rape of child and six counts of rape of a child with force.

Quinn, an employee of the Plympton Elementary after-school program Champions, was under investigation by the Foxborough Police Department.

Officers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Quinn on Wednesday. He was taken into custody without issue.

Traub noted that Jessica Brokaw, Assistant Norfolk District Attorney asked Judge Thomas L. Finigan that Quinn be ordered held on $10,000 cash bail with the following conditions:

GPS monitoring.

Stay away no contact with the victim, victim’s minor siblings, and victim’s mom.

Abide by any active HPO.

No unsupervised contact with minors. (under 18)

No employment or volunteer work with minors. (under 18)

Probation to approve any employment.

Judge Finigan set bail at $5,000, with all conditions requested, except the condition that probation would approve any employment.

“The alleged victim is a minor child known to Quinn not through his employment,” added Traub.

"Late yesterday evening, I learned that John Quinn, an employee of Champions, the Plympton Elementary after-school program, was arrested. This morning he was charged with several counts of rape of a child, relative to allegations about interactions he has with children from another community. These charges are very concerning. We will be updating the community as soon as we have more information. In addition, we have scheduled a community meeting for all families and especially for families who use he Champions program. The community meeting will be scheduled for Monday, October 16th at 6:30 p.m. I will be present along with representatives of the Waltham Police Department, Principal Duffy, Assistant Principal Brennan and leaders from the Champions program. We will share information as we have it and answer any questions that you might have," said Superintendent of the Waltham Public Schools Dr. Drew Echelson.

Quinn has been scheduled to appear again in court ion November.

No additional information is available at this time.

