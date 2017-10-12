Construction to temporarily close Pontiac Ave

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — All lanes of Pontiac Ave. at Pettaconsett Ave will close at noon on Friday the Cranston Police Department said on Thursday.

“The road will be closed while a construction crew can place a trench across the road and cover it with temporary bridges,” said Cranston Police Captain Russell Henry Jr.

This construction is being done alongside a sewer improvement project.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto Sockanosset Cross Road, while southbound traffic will be diverted at Garden City Drive.

Heavy congestion and delays should be expected, noted Captain Henry, but all local traffic will be able to access local businesses.

However, motorists should avoid the area, and seek alternate routes.

Additional detours are as follows:

Truck traffic entering the Pettaconsett Industrial Park should use Pontiac Avenue southbound to Glen Rd and exit the same way.

Traffic going to Garden City or Chapel View Shopping Centers should use New London Avenue (RT 2).

“The road should re-open by 4pm, however traffic will be limited to 15mph on the bridges until the project is complete. Trucks and busses will be allowed to travel over the temporary bridges. The project is expected to last until the morning of Monday, October 16th,” concluded Captain Henry.

