City leaders hold meeting on school repairs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence city leaders held a meeting Thursday night to discuss ways to improve schools in the district.

Mayor Jorge Elorza asked the community to come out and share their ideas about what is needed to make the schools in the capital city safer.

The talk comes few weeks after a state-wide study found public schools in Rhode Island needed more than $600 million in infrastructure repairs.

Mayor Elorza is working to borrow $200 million to launch a 10-year project to make repairs to Providence’s aging schools.

