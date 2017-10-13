New hotel coming to Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New hotel coming to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The construction of a new hotel in Providence is officially underway Friday morning.

Ground was broken on the $30 million project Thursday morning.

The Hilton Homewood Suites will be located on Exchange Street near the old post office.

The project is a joint venture between Paolino Properties and First Bristol Corporation, and it is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.

“This is a good example of what we can do when we work together, we have cranes in the sky, we have people working, we have growth in the city and new tax revenue. That’s exactly what we need,” said Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The hotel will have 120 rooms.

