Warwick owl rescued from tangled fishing line

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick firefighters pulled out all the stops to free a baby owl who was tangled up in a tree.

The bird was suspended more than 20-feet in the air and officials think he had been there for quite sometime.

The rescue was all caught on camera.

It was not a call firefighters in Warwick were used to receiving. A barred owl was found tangled in fishing line suspended from a tree.

With a ladder from their fire truck and after several attempts, firefighters were finally able to free the owl.

The owl is now getting nursed back to health at the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island in North Kingstown.

“He has some swelling in the right shoulder, he was dangling by that wing but surprising enough it wasn’t broken or dislocated,” said Director of Wildlife of RI, Arianna Mouradjin.

The owl, believed to be about a year old and weighing less than a pound, is lucky.

Officials believe he had been hanging by the fishing line for some time.

The challenge was getting him ready to fly again.

“We have outdoor caging that we will graduate him to and make sure he is fully flighted and can fly the way that he needs to in order to hunt effectively,” said Mouradjin.

Mouradjin also says his family is probably looking for him. She believes his home is in Warwick.

“Where he was in Warwick was Royal Avenue. His home range is probably within a couple of miles, including that point where he was found, so he is a native Warwicker,” said Mouradjin.

The Wildlife Clinic hopes to release the owl back in Warwick next week.

