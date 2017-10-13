Chloe Leshner - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Reporter

Chloe Leshner

Chloe Leshner joined the ABC6 team as a multimedia journalist in April 2017. A Philadelphia native, she's excited to be back on the East Coast after spending 2 years in Joplin, Missouri as a reporter at KOAM-TV.

Chloe graduated from University of Maryland in 2015 with a degree in both Broadcast Journalism and Psychology. A passionate storyteller, when she's not at work, she loves the beach, yoga and trying new restaurants.

Chloe would love to hear from you! You can email her at cleshner@abc6.com, find her on Twitter @CLeshnerABC6 and Facebook @ChloeLeshnerTV.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.