Facebook Live driver rearrested

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The man who live streamed a high speed crash on Facebook is back in court Friday morning.

Rhode Island State Police arrested 21-year-old Onasi Olio Rojas Thursday after an accident on Route 95 in Providence.

Rojas is being charged with driving on a suspended license.

He is also the man who streamed a high speed accident on Facebook Live last year while driving on Route 6.

Rojas was charged back then with reckless driving and his license was suspended.

