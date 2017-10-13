Facebook Live driver rearrested

Rojas in court back in January
By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The man who live streamed a high speed crash on Facebook is back in court Friday morning.
Rhode Island State Police arrested 21-year-old Onasi Olio Rojas Thursday after an accident on Route 95 in Providence.
Rojas is being charged with driving on a suspended license.
He is also the man who streamed a high speed accident on Facebook Live last year while driving on Route 6.
Rojas was charged back then with reckless driving and his license was suspended.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017