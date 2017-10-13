Local donations helping Puerto Ricans in need

By: Chloe Leshner

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) -- In the weeks since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, millions have been living without power and basic needs. Here in Rhode Island, several local organizations have collected a ton of donations to help those in need.n By now, a lot of those things are in the hands of Puerto Ricans, with much more on the way.

The Natasha Love Foundation and Puerto Rican Institute for Arts and Advocacy joined forces and filled dozens of boxes with the most basic necessities like food, water, clothes and toiletries. Now, nearly two weeks later, most of these donations are now in the hands of those families.

"A lot of it went via private air craft. It went straight to Aguadilla, dropped off right there to a location where it could be distributed," says Rebecca Flores with the Natasha Love Foundation.

The rest of the goods went on a ship and should arrive to the port in San Juan sometime next week.

Another group, this one with the Puerto Rican Professional Association of Rhode Island, is now in Puerto Rico, distributing a load of donations they gathered during a drive in Providence.

And in Cranston, those with Operation Relief Ponce are working to get goods directly to their friends and family.

"As far as I know they have not received help. FEMA has not been down to the south at all people are in need of aid right now our main focus is water," says Yaritza Quirindongo with Operation Relief Ponce.

And with lives on the line, the main concern has been getting those goods to the island as fast as possible.

"Right now there are a lot of companies shipping out but I'm hoping that with the donations we can actually get this on a plane or a charter plane," says Quirindongo.

Operation Relief Ponce will be holding another donation drive tomorrow in Cranston from 9 to 5 at 1152 Park Avenue.

