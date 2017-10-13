Crowd gathers to remember Woonsocket man killed in crash

By John Krinjak

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- A crowd of people came together at a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember a staple in the town's football community.

41-year-old Ricky Unwin died days after a crash in Uxbridge.

Two days ago a GoFundMe page was set up to help Unwin's family. It's already raised nearly $27,000.

Hundreds gathered on Barry Memorial Field in Woonsocket Friday night to remember a man who considered this field a second home.

"He impacted everyone. Even if you didn't know him directly, if you knew someone who knew him, your life has been impacted forever," said Unwin's son Caden.

The longtime football and baseball coach died this week, after his pickup truck crashed on Route 146 in Uxbridge last Tuesday.

"He had a huge impact on the students within the community, the players that he coached, and he was always very involved and he had a love for the community," said Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.

Those who knew and loved him remembered a man with an infectious smile, big personality and willingness to help anyone.

"Ricky has been like a second father to me. Just kind of like a staple in the community for sports. He was kind of like everybody's dad to be honest. Like everybody on the team, he was always there for them. He was one to step out of his comfort zone, do anything for anyone," said family friend Jaston Robinson.

Unwin's friends and family--including his two sons--shared memories of the love their father showed not only to those to him, but to the larger community.

"Growing up, I know he coached me through baseball. All my friends from baseball, he loved you like you were his own kids. You know he's looking down on all of us, and he loved every one of you also," said Unwin's son Jarrek.

The Woonsocket High School football team stopped by the vigil to pay their respects, after playing Friday night's game in honor of Ricky Unwin. They won.

If you'd like to make a donation in Unwin's memory, the family is asking that donations go to the George Nasuti Memorial Scholarship Fund.

