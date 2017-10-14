UPDATE: Suspects identified in Saturday's officer-involved shooting, car chase

By: Sam Vaccaro

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –Two men are in custody following an officer-involved shooting and a high speed chase that led Providence Police officers from Providence to Fall River.

The incident began shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, when Providence Police attempted to stop a car suspected to be involved in last week’s Friendship Street shooting.

Commander Tom Verdi tells ABC6 that the driver of the car attempted to run down Officer Sean Lafferty, 33, a seven-year veteran of the department, on Redwing Street. Lafferty fired into the vehicle, hitting the driver, a 36-year-old man, in the left arm.

The driver, identified by Providence Police as Dyewane Traynum, then took off, leading police on a high-speed chase eastbound on Route 195, across state lines into Fall River, MA.

Providence Police, along with Fall River Police and Massachusetts State Troopers, finally apprehended Traynum and his 53-year-old passenger, Dwayne Roderick, in Fall River.

No officers were injured.

Roderick is currently in custody in Fall River, and Traynum is being treated at Rhode Island Hospital. Both individuals are set to face multiple charges in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The incident is still under investigation by the Office of the Attorney General, RI State Police, and the Providence Police Department.

