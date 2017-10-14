UPDATE: Suspects identified in Saturday's officer-involved shooting, car chase

By: Chloe Leshner

Email: cleshner@abc6.com

Twitter: @CLeshnerABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –Two men are in custody following an officer-involved shooting and a high speed chase that led Providence Police officers from Providence to Fall River.

The incident began shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, when Providence Police attempted to stop a car suspected to be involved in last week’s Friendship Street shooting.

"Those individuals in that vehicle certainly have posed a public safety risk in this city," says Colonel Hugh Clements, Captain of the Providence Police Department.

37 year old Dyewane Traynum was driving what police say is a stolen jeep. Police tell ABC 6 they pursed that Jeep last Saturday, following a shooting on Friendship Street.

The SUV was spotted again early Saturday morning, that's when Traynum and his passenger, 53 year old Dwayne Roderick, fled to Redwing Street and attempted to run down an officer who responded by shooting into the car.

"These things happen really quickly there really is no time to critically think out what is going on, it's all reaction and training in that critical moment and that's what it was, he reacted properly," says Clements.

Despite being hit in the left arm and side, Traynum led police all the way up 195 East, going up to 100 miles per hour, to Fall River where they were finally arrested.

Police are now looking deeper into if they were involved in last week's shooting.

"I wouldn't go as far to say that they're suspects in that shooting but because the vehicle was pursued from that area right around that exact time they're certainly in play for further investigation," says Clements.

Traynum was treated at Rhode Island hospital before being released to police custody.

Police say the officer who fired the shots is Patrol Officer Sean Lafferty, a 7 year veteran of the force and highly decorated officer. As protocol, he's on administrative leave pending an investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017