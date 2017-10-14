Norton PD investigating fatal motorcycle accident

By: News Staff

NORTON, MA (WLNE) – Norton police are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Friday evening.

Emergency personnel responded to the area of 198 Bay Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday amid reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Several motorist had stopped to assist the motorcyclist, whom police have identified as Paul DeLuca, 72, of Abington, MA. Norton Police said that DeLuca had been traveling on Bay Road toward Easton when he traveled off the road and struck a fence.

Norton Fire Department transported DeLuca to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident is under investigation by both Norton Police and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team.

