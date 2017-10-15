Victim in Friendship Street shooting dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The victim in last week’s Friendship Street shooting has died, Providence Police say.

Shooting victim, Shawn Montrond, 25, died yesterday evening at RIH. This is the city's 6th homicide. Police investigation ongoing.

The victim, Sean Montrond, 25, was shot on October 7 on Friendship Street in a drive-by shooting. Montrond had been in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital since then, and Providence Police announced Sunday that he died late Saturday night.

Montrond’s death is the city’s sixth homicide this year.

No suspect has been identified in Montrond’s shooting at this time, but police are currently investigating 37-year-old Dyewayne Traynum and 53-year-old Dwayne Roderick, who led Providence Police on a high-speed chase Friday in a stolen jeep that is believed to have been seen in the area of the Friendship Street shooting.

