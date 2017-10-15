RIDOT completes I-95 bridge construction ahead of schedule

By: News Staff

EXETER, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of transportation has announced that bridge work on I-95 North is finished ahead of schedule, and roads are reopened.

I-95 North at Tefft Hill Trail is open - about 20 hours ahead of schedule! Thanks to everyone for their patience during this work! — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) October 15, 2017

Initially expected to be ready by Monday, RIDOT replaced the bridge at Tefft Hill Trail in Exeter this weekend, completing the project almost a full day ahead of schedule.

In a tweet, RIDOT announced that as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday the stretch of highway is now open for travel.

