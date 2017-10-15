RIDOT completes I-95 bridge construction ahead of schedule

By: News Staff
EXETER, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of transportation has announced that bridge work on I-95 North is finished ahead of schedule, and roads are reopened.
Initially expected to be ready by Monday, RIDOT replaced the bridge at Tefft Hill Trail in Exeter this weekend, completing the project almost a full day ahead of schedule.
In a tweet, RIDOT announced that as of 9:00 a.m. Sunday the stretch of highway is now open for travel.
