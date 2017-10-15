BC Erases 3-0 PC Lead, Friars Fall To Eagles In Overtime

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The No. 9/5 Providence College men’s hockey team dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime to No. 13 Boston College on Sunday night at Schneider Arena.

SCORE

No. 9/5 Providence – 3 | No. 13 Boston College – 4

RECORDS

Providence – 2-1-0 (0-1-0 HEA) | Boston College – 1-1-1 (1-0-0 HEA)

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.

GOALIES

Hawkey (PC) – 21 saves

Woll (BC) – 31 saves

NOTES

- The Friars put Joe Woll to the test early as Kasper Björkqvist and Scott Conway each tested the sophomore netminder from point-blank range in the early minutes of the game.

- Providence jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 7:18 mark as Shane Kavanagh rifled a shot under the crossbar off a clean faceoff win by Jason O’Neill. The goal was the sophomore’s first of the season and fourth of his career.

- The Friars cashed in twice in the opening minutes of the second period to gain a three-goal cushion as sophomores Spenser Young and Brandon Duhaime netted their first goals of the season.

- Chase Zieky registered his first collegiate point on the Duhaime goal.

- The Eagles rallied to tie the game with three-consecutive goals by Chris Grando, Casey Fitzgerald, and Graham McPhee.

- Providence’s penalty kill remained strong in the final 10 minutes of the third, killing off two Eagles’ opportunities.

- Overall, the Friars are 16-for-17 on the penalty kill this season.

- Casey Fitzgerald notched his second goal of the game to give the Eagles the win at the 1:09 mark of overtime.

- Providence has dropped three straight to the Eagles dating back to last season.

- BC visited Schneider Arena for the first time since Jan. 9, 2016.

- The Friars have had nine different goal scorers this season.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) – 7:18/1st – EV – Shane Kavanagh (O’Neill) – Wrist shot under the crossbar from a faceoff win.

2-0 (PC) – 1:28/2nd – EV – Spenser Young (Kavanagh, O’Neill) – Shot from the right point through a screen.

3-0 (PC) - 5:16/2nd – EV – Brandon Duhaime (Desharnais, Zieky) – Rebound off a shot from Desharnais.

3-1 (BC) – 7:29/2nd – EV – Chris Grando (Hutsko, Rasanen) – One-timer from the bottle of the circles.

3-2 (BC) – 10:26/2nd – EV – Casey Fitzgerald (McInnis, Hutsko) – One-timer from the left circle short side on Hawkey.

3-3 (BC) – 3:47/3rd – EV – Graham McPhee (Tortora, Moore) – Re-direct off a centering pass into the top corner.

4-3 (BC) – 1:09/OT – EV – Casey Fitzgerald (Brown, McPhee) – Snap shot off the post from the top of the circles.

PC GAME HIGHS

Goals: Kavanagh, Young, Duhaime (1)

Assists: O’Neill (2)

Points: Kavanagh, O’Neill (2)

Shots: Björkqvist, Tait (4)

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 0/1

Boston College – 0/3

SHOTS (blocked)

Providence – 34 (10)

Boston College – 25 (4)

UP NEXT

The Friars hit the road for two games in North Country against St. Lawrence (Oct. 20) and Clarkson (Oct. 21).

