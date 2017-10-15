Chemical explosion sends Taunton man to hospital - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Chemical explosion sends Taunton man to hospital

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

TAUNTON, Mass. – A chemical explosion sent a Taunton man to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday evening.

Firefighters say the man was washing his back deck on Pine Street, when he mixed two cleaning products together into a spray bottle that should not have been paired up. "It was just two of the wrong ones,” explained Capt. Keith Hartung. "The container that he was mixing them in exploded [and] gave him some pretty severe injuries."

The man was conscious when rescuers rushed him to the hospital with serious abdominal injuries.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene to evaluate the chemicals, eventually deeming the area safe. There was no fire from the explosion and no damage to the porch.

Hartung offered a common sense warning to residents: "Don't mix two chemicals if you don't know what they are."

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.