Oakland Beach school closed today

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Another “sick out” cancelled classes at an elementary school in Warwick Monday.

The Warwick Superintendent’s Office sent out word late Sunday night that Oakland Beach Elementary would not be able to open due to the high number of faculty absences.

The statement sent to ABC6 News read in part:

Oakland Beach Elementary School is closed tomorrow, Monday, October 16, 2017. The number of faculty absences has risen to a level that we can not safely open this school. This decision was based on staff requirements, student needs, & programs in the building. Due to this, we made the decision to cancel school at Oakland Beach Elementary.

Teachers have been working without a contract since 2015 and this is the third sick out in the last two weeks.

The district will now be taking steps to pursue recourse through the legal system in an effort to prevent future disruptions to the education of our students.

