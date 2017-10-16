3 schools closed today in Warwick

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — There are now three schools cancelled in Warwick Monday.

In addition to Oakland Beach Elementary, ABC6 learned that Robertson and Park Elementary schools are closed Monday due to a high number of teacher absences.

In the last two weeks, the district has had to cancel class at Pilgrim High School and Vets Junior High as the teachers are locked in a bitter battle over contracts.

The district will now be taking steps to pursue recourse through the legal system in an effort to prevent future disruptions to the education of our students

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017