SSV Oliver Hazard Perry damages boats

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — An investigation is underway Monday into what caused a well known tall ship to run aground in Newport harbor.

The 200-foot tall “Oliver Hazard Perry” was leaving the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival Sunday night when it lost power and began to drift.

The educational ship hit several other boats in the marina before grounding in Perotti Park.

Power has since been restored on board, and no injuries were reported.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017