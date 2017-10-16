SSV Oliver Hazard Perry damages boats - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

SSV Oliver Hazard Perry damages boats

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — An investigation is underway Monday into what caused a well known tall ship to run aground in Newport harbor.

The 200-foot tall “Oliver Hazard Perry” was leaving the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival Sunday night when it lost power and began to drift.

The educational ship hit several other boats in the marina before grounding in Perotti Park.

Power has since been restored on board, and no injuries were reported.

