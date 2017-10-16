RISP finds 52 pounds of marijuana during drug bust

By: News Staff
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police seized 52 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday morning.
Troopers say they stopped 47-year-old Xia Ofeng Wang, of Alhambra, California, on I-95 in West Greenwich Sunday.
Wang is facing several charges after police found three large boxes in his car each containing 52 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana worth an estimated $60,000.
Police charged Wang with the following:
- Manufacture/possession/delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance (marijuana)
- 5 kilograms or greater
- Delivery/possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I/II controlled substance.
Wang was held overnight at the Adult Correctional Institutions pending arraignment on Monday in Third District Court.
