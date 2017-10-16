RISP finds 52 pounds of marijuana during drug bust

By: News Staff

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police seized 52 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Troopers say they stopped 47-year-old Xia Ofeng Wang, of Alhambra, California, on I-95 in West Greenwich Sunday.

Wang is facing several charges after police found three large boxes in his car each containing 52 vacuum sealed bags of marijuana worth an estimated $60,000.

Police charged Wang with the following:

Manufacture/possession/delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance (marijuana)

5 kilograms or greater

Delivery/possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I/II controlled substance.

Wang was held overnight at the Adult Correctional Institutions pending arraignment on Monday in Third District Court.

