MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Middletown police lieutenant is facing domestic assault charges, according to the Middletown Police Department.

State police arrested Lieutenant Richard Gamache on Saturday for an incident that happened while he was off-duty.

He is on investigative suspension and removed from duty.

Middletown police would not release any more details of the investigation at this point.

