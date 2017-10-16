Suspect who led police on multi-state chase arraigned

38–year–old Dyewane Traynum faced a judge two days after he was shot in an officer–involved shooting and led police on a high speed chase across state lines to Fall River.

Monday's court appearance was a brief one, the judge automatically entering pleas on Traynums behalf.

Early Saturday morning Traynum was spotted driving a stolen jeep wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Friendship street last weekend.

Providence police say Traynum took off, leading police to a dead-end street where an officer fired off 2 rounds.

“As officers were approaching the vehicle, the vehicle chose that moment to go right at the officer and attempt to run him down. The officer with his safety and serious jeopardy fired two rounds into the vehicle,” said Col. Hugh Clements on Saturday.

Traynum was struck twice in the arm and hip, but that didn't stop him from taking off on 195 East reportedly reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour as he led police on a chase to Fall River.

Traynum was taken into custody in Fall River without any problems.

His passenger, 53–year–old Dwayne Roderick, is said to have put up quite the fight.

Col. Clements telling ABC 6 News over the weekend that Roderick and Traynum are well known to police. He said they'll be questioned in connection with the Friendship Street shooting.

"I wouldn't go so far as to say that they're suspects in the shooting but because the vehicle was pursued from that area right around that exact time they're certainly in play for the investigation,” said Clements.

Bail was set on the new charges at $50,000 with surety. But, Traynum was held because of a bail violation and fugitive from justice charge.

(C) WLNE 2017