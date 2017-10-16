Judge orders halt on protests by Warwick teachers

By: Rebecca Turco

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A superior court judge ordered a temporary halt on Warwick teachers striking in any way on Monday, after five instances where classes were cancelled when at least half the teachers called out sick.

"The sick out in no way helps the educational process. It really hurts the kids every day they're out," said Superintendent of Warwick Public Schools Dr. Philip Thorton.

On Monday alone, three elementary schools were canceled; five days ago, it was Warwick Veterans Junior High, and just over a week ago Pilgrim High School.

"We think it simply defies logic that these numbers of teachers were ill for a one day period. It certainly looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and we believe it's quite clear this is a concerted job action," said Lawyer for the Warwick School Department Andrew Henneous.

The teachers' union, however, begs to differ.

"As far as I know, the teachers are sick," added Henneous.

ABC6 News was told the union has neither encouraged, nor organized any sick outs.

"I think it's convenient for the school committee to indicate that because a lot of teachers happen to be sick on a particular day that it's a sick out at this coincidental point in time," said Lawyer for the Warwick Teacher’s Union Jeff Kasle.

All of this comes as teachers are on their third school year without a contract.

Most of the parents ABC6 News caught up with are on the teachers' side, but just want a compromise to be made.

"Put these people like they did years ago, lock the door and don't get out until it's done," said Elizabeth Borg-Myatt.

Contract negotiations are set to continue Wednesday. Both sides told ABC6 News they're hopeful. If that doesn't work out, they'll be seeing each other in court again on that temporary restraining order.

