Suspect in 10 hour standoff arrested, faces judge

EASTON, M.A. (WLNE) — Anthony Tatarouns rolled his eyes as he appeared before an Attleboro judge facing a laundry list of charges, including two felonies, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and strangulation.

Police say the 25-year-old punched his boyfriend in the face last night while they were driving home.

Once they pulled into the parking lot of their North Attleboro apartment the violence continued.

A witness said Tatarouns started strangling his boyfriend, threw him to the ground, and kicked him, but then Tatarouns took off with another friend.

The victim believed he was going to pick up his gun.

And when police found Tatarouns, he was hiding out inside this old Foundry Street home with seven other people.

"We had reason to believe they were armed," Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan.

Police and SWAT teams quickly surrounded the home and shut down the street because according to the victim, Tatarouns said he would shoot every responding police officer until they shot him.

ABC6 News spoke with one teen who was inside during the standoff.

After nearly ten hours Tatarouns finally surrendered and was immediately arrested.

A judge has granted Tatarouns’ boyfriend an emergency restraining order.

Tatarouns was ordered held without bail pending a dangerouness hearing set for this Friday.

