Man arrested for sexually assaulting elderly woman

Man arrested for sexually assaulting elderly woman

COVENTRY R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry nursing home resident who was arrested for child molestation in 2012, is in trouble with the law again, after sexually assaulting an elderly woman.

Francis Kinsey, 74, was arrested Tuesday at the Coventry Center, located on Woodland Drive, after an employee caught Kinsey sexually assaulting and 80 year-old woman.

Coventry Police said Kinsey was arrested and held at the Adult Correctional Institution (ACI) after being arraigned by a bail commissioner on a 1st degree sexual assault charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this week.

