Coventry town council temporarily halts sewer project - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coventry town council temporarily halts sewer project

By: News Desk

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) -- The Coventry Town Council voted Monday night to temporarily halt a new sewer system that many residents say is too costly.

Hundreds packed the Coventry High School auditorium for what ended up being a heated council meeting Monday night.

Residents spoke out in overwhelming opposition to the project, which is already underway along Hazard Street.

We're told some homeowners would be charged up to $20,000 to link into the system.

The town will now send out surveys to residents on whether they actually want a sewer system, then will try to work towards a solution.

