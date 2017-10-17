Providence Police to crack down on dangerous driving habit

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police said on Tuesday officers will begin to reinforce the new state law about drivers blocking several intersections in the capital city known as ‘Blocking the Box’.

The new law, Providence Police said is called “Do Not Block the Box.”

‘Blocking the Box’ refers to when a driver pulls into an intersection, attempting to turn, and then get stuck in traffic when the light changes, causing the driver to block crosswalks for pedestrians.

Anyone who violates this law will be fined $100 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense, and any other additional offenses will be a $500 fine.

Police told ABC6 News officers will begin monitoring the intersection of Dave Gavitt and Broadway this week.

