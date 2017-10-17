Rep. Tanzi says she was sexually harassed

State Rep. Teresa Tanzi is making some serious allegations of sexual harassment telling ABC 6 News that one person in a position of power at the State House told her sexual favors would allow her bills to go further.

Tanzi is not naming the person who said that to her, but does say it was someone with a higher rank.

The comments coming amid the national #MeToo movement enabling women across the country to speak out about sexual assault and harassment.

"I felt compelled to speak out to try to make a difference. This is a watershed moment, and remaining silent would only preserve the status quo,” said Tanzi in a statement.

The Governor saying this type of behavior won't be tolerated.

"To often sexual harassment or bullying is just shoved under the carpet,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

Republican state rep Bobby Nardolillo praising Rep. Tanzi's courage.

“Teresa was very brave to speak out, which is extremely difficult. Now we need to address these wrongdoings to prevent it from ever happening again. She needs to let authorities know the individual or individuals,” said Nardolillo.

Nardolillo also opening up about his own sexual abuse as a child.

"Over 25 years has passed. Still everyday I wake up and wish it never happened. My innocence as a child was robbed from me, but everyday I find it in my heart to be strong,” said Nardolillo.

GOP Chair Brandon Bell says what Rep Tanzi says happened is despicable. He's encouraging her to name the person who did it so they can face punishment.

"If a grain of this is true they should be removed from the state house immediately,” said Bell.

House Speaker Nick Mattiello saying in a statement that sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I support Representative Tanzi’s efforts to introduce legislation in January to create a commission to review Rhode Island’s policies on sexual harassment. Further, I will be contacting a human resources professional to provide training to House members and staff at the beginning of the next legislative session,” said Mattiello.

Rep. Tanzi says she never reported the harassment because she didn’t have many options. Now, she tells ABC 6 News she is hoping to change that.

“Speaker Mattiello is committed to working with me and all women to ensure a better environment moving forward and I commend him for that. He has asked me to chair a commission studying the issue of workplace harassment and assault, and I am grateful that he will also be providing training on this issue at the State House. The only way to stop this is for all of us to work together. I know this will not be changed in a day, or even a year, but the willingness of the House leadership to tackle this head-on gives me confidence that the chance I took in disclosing my experiences will result in significant change,” said Tanzi.

