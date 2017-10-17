Sleeping teen almost hit by bullet in Mansfield

By: News Staff

MANSFIELD, M.A. (WLNE) — A teenager was almost hit by a bullet while he was sleeping Monday night, leading the arrest of a 29-year-old man.

Mansfield Police said in a Facebook post, that officers were dispatched to an apartment on Eddy Street, around 9:00 p.m.

The caller reported a gun had been fired and a bullet had entered his apartment, specifically in the bedroom of his 15-year-old son, who was sleeping at the time.

“How did he know? He was holding the bullet in his hand,” the post read.

During the course of the investigation, officer determined that the bullet was fired from a firearm in the downstairs apartment; it traveled through the floor, and struck the bureau near the sleeping teen’s bed.

The resident of the downstairs apartment, identified as Timothy Downs, 29, of Mansfield, was taken into custody. Officers located a loaded 9mm Marlin rifle within his residence.

Downs was arrested on the following charges:

- Discharging a firearm within 500 ft. of a building.

- Disorderly conduct.

- Disturbing the peace.

- Improper storage of a firearm.

Mansfield Police said more charges are likely, as a result of a search warrant that was executed on the apartment.

