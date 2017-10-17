WWII veteran, 98, honored in Rhode Island for his service

By: The Associated Press

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 98-year-old U.S. Navy veteran who served during World War II has been awarded two medals in Rhode Island for his service.

US. Rep. Jim Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat, on Tuesday presented the awards to U.S. Navy electronics technician Russell Johnson at Langevin's district office in Warwick.

The native Rhode Islander worked as a trained machinist before he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1944. He was responsible for maintaining radar.

Johnson was stationed at Quonset Point and also has served in Norfolk, Virginia. He retired from service in March 1946.

Johnson received the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Honorable Discharge Button and Honorable Service Lapel Pin.

