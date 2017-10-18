Gordon Hayward Fractures Ankle, Celtics Drop Season Opener To Ca - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gordon Hayward Fractures Ankle, Celtics Drop Season Opener To Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
       CLEVELAND (AP) - Boston's Gordon Hayward broke his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadowed Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers' 102-99 win over the shocked Celtics on Tuesday night.

        LeBron James scored 29 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, in his most extensive action in three weeks because of a sprained left ankle. He also fed Kevin Love for a critical 3-pointer with 46.3 second left to put the Cavs up 102-98.

        Irving, who asked to be traded this summer after six seasons in Cleveland, had a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer at the horn but missed. Irving then shared a warm embrace with James, his teammate for three seasons.

        Irving finished with 22 points for the Celtics, who overcame an 18-point deficit in the third and led with 2:04 left.

        Love had 15 and Derrick Rose 14 in his debut for the Cavs.
        
        More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball 
        AP-WF-10-18-17 0247GMT
 

