Boston Celtics player set for surgery on broken ankle

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLNE) — Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is back in Boston Wednesday morning arriving at New England Baptist Hospital overnight after his devastating injury during the season opener in Cleveland.

Hayward, who just signed with the Celtics over the summer, is reportedly set to undergo surgery Wednesday for his broken ankle.

The injury occurred minutes into his first game in green.

The Celtics tweeted: “Your team and fans are behind you, Gordon. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Your team and fans are behind you, Gordon. Wishing you a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/jtypRhSnCX — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 18, 2017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017