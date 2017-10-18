Police investigate stabbing in Providence

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are investigating a stabbing in the capitol city Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 775 Cranston Street in Providence at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with several apparent stab wounds.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time. However, police say they do not appear to be life threatening.

Witnesses say they saw two suspects leaving the scene.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017