Fall River Iwo Jima Memorial vandalized

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River War Memorial, which has been a magnet for vandals in the past, was tagged over the weekend.
Three people are wanted for spraying a fire extinguisher on the Iwo Jima Memorial on Saturday.
Authorities say the fire extinguisher was left behind and will be examined for finger prints.
Last year, vandals smashed a small plexi glass container storing a purple heart at the same location last year and a 48-star flag was stolen from the same spot back in 2014.
