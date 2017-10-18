Fall River Iwo Jima Memorial vandalized

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River War Memorial, which has been a magnet for vandals in the past, was tagged over the weekend.

Three people are wanted for spraying a fire extinguisher on the Iwo Jima Memorial on Saturday.

Authorities say the fire extinguisher was left behind and will be examined for finger prints.

Last year, vandals smashed a small plexi glass container storing a purple heart at the same location last year and a 48-star flag was stolen from the same spot back in 2014.

