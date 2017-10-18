Jurors to resume deliberations in beheading plot trial - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jurors to resume deliberations in beheading plot trial

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Jurors are set to resume deliberations in the case of a man accused of plotting to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say David Wright was the ringleader of a plot to kill Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.

The plot was never carried out. Prosecutors say Wright also wanted to commit other attacks in the U.S.

The 28-year-old could face up to life in prison if convicted of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Jurors began deliberations Tuesday and were expected to resume Wednesday morning.

Wright testified that he shared Islamic State propaganda online because he wanted attention, but insists he didn't support the terror group.

Wright says he never wanted to hurt anyone

