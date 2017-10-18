Best-selling author visits 7th graders in East Providence

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — New York Times best-selling author and Massachusetts native Casey Sherman made a guest appearance at the Gordon Middle School Tuesday.

Sherman provided students with writing tips and taught them techniques for writing a novel.

His visit is all part of National Novel Writing month.

36 students at the school will take part in a writing challenge next month where they will attempt to write a 50,000 word novel.

“Hopefully there are a few of these kids at the Gordon school that will propel themselves to writing mini novels here for class and then writing major novels one day when they’re a little older,” said Sherman.

Sherman is the best-selling author of ten books including the Ice Bucket Challenge, The Finest Hours, and Boston Strong.

