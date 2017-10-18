Best-selling author visits 7th graders in East Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Best-selling author visits 7th graders in East Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — New York Times best-selling author and Massachusetts native Casey Sherman made a guest appearance  at the Gordon Middle School Tuesday.

Sherman provided students with writing tips and taught them techniques for writing a novel.

His visit is all part of National Novel Writing month.

36 students at the school will take part in a writing challenge next month where they will attempt to write a 50,000 word novel.

“Hopefully there are a few of these kids at the Gordon school that will propel themselves to writing mini novels here for class and then writing major novels one day when they’re a little older,” said Sherman.

Sherman is the best-selling author of ten books including the Ice Bucket Challenge, The Finest Hours, and Boston Strong.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.