Smithfield police investigating home invasion

Smithfield police investigating home invasion

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police are investigating a home invasion that left two people injured Wednesday morning.

Officers say the incident occurred at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday on Barnes Street near Midway Lane.

ABC6 News was told that three people entered the home and demanded money. The suspects then allegedly struck the victims in the face before taking off.

They got away with some jewelry, an iPhone, and a set of car keys.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time. They are looking for older model gray Mitsubishi SUV.

