Prov. Police bring in FBI after uncovering large check fraud ring

Providence police have uncovered a large scale check fraud operation spreading across the state and into Massachusetts.

"This is the new generation bank robbers. You don't go into a bank with a gun anymore and hold it up you do it this way,” said Maj. David Lapatin.

Four people have been arrested; Shantel Meza, 30, Cindy Quiroa, 22, Monica DosSantos, 27, and Jamal Mansaray, 28. They are all charged with Forgery and Counterfeiting, Obtaining Money Under False Pretense and Conspiracy.

Lapatin says hundreds of thousands of dollars have been stolen.

He says warrants for three others have been issued. He adds that police believe more people involved are still out there.

"It came to our attention when a retired firefighter noticed that a large amount of money was taken out of one account and put into another. And, then they were trying to cash a check with his name on it,” said Lapatin.

In that specific fraud case, police have arrested Shantel Meza a then Citizens Bank employee in North Smithfield. Police say Meza was taking information and passing it along to be used in this scheme.

"These checks their cashing are not little they are big checks,” said Lapatin.

The other part of the fraud ring involves duplicating checks and doctoring them to change amounts before cashing them.

Lapatin says the scheme has targeted people with large payrolls including multiple cities. He won't say how many victims have come forward so far, but does say police believe there are more out there.

"We have many complainants throughout the city, the state and now we find out it's going into Massachusetts that's why we asked the FBI to join us,” said Lapatin.

Anyone who feels as though they may have been victim to this fraudulent activity should contact Providence Police Detective George Duarte at (401) 243-6340 or (401) 272-3121

(C) WLNE 2017