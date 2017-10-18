Parents march to support Warwick teachers as contract talks continue

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- Contract negotiations between the teachers union in Warwick and the school administration continue Wednesday night. The meeting got underway at 7PM at City Hall.

The talks come on the heels of protests on the streets of Warwick Wednesday afternoon.

Parents marched to show their support of teachers--who have been working without a contract for more than two years, and recently have been holding sick-outs.

One protest outside City Hall drew close to 100 people, according to organizers, and dozens more gathered at the school administration building at at Warwick City Park.

Organizers say they wanted to send a message that they're behind teachers--no matter what.

"It's not the teachers that aren't doing their jobs. It's the school committee. everybody is all over the teachers, but the school committee can just sit there and do nothing," said Kathie DiCaprio, whose granddaughters attend Warwick Public Schools.

Marchers were predominantly parents, but some brought their kids along.

"I love teachers, they help us a lot and they teach us so much," said Hannah DiCaprio, a student.

Organizers say they decided to put together these marches after three schools were closed on Monday due to teacher sick-outs.

"I hope that it at least gets them to realize this is about the kids. The fact that all these parents are here supporting these teachers is because we want what's best for the kids," said Kelly Smith, co-organizer of the protests.

Things got a little heated when a couple of counter-protesters showed up, but most were here in support of teachers like Jeff Perry--who says there's been a lot of misinformation about just what they're fighting for.

"This is not about the money. It's not about the raises. If it was it would be settled. It's about education for the students, specifically kids with IEPs. They're overcrowding the classrooms. the money is being spent on public relations, new administration buildings, lawyers, it's not going to the classrooms where it should," said Perry.

We reached out to the Superintendent's office for comment. They would only say that the superintendent will be sitting down with the union Wednesday night to discuss the contract.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017