Fire in abandoned home in East Providence under investigation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Police are investigating a 2-alarm fire that heavily damaged a home early Wednesday evening.

Crews were initially called to an abandoned home on Wampanoag Trail around 5:30 p.m.

Due to heavy black smoke pouring from the home and crossing the roadway obscuring the vision of drivers, Wampanoag Trail was closed.

Traffic from Wampanoag Trail was diverted to Forbes Street for two hours.

No injuries were reported.

