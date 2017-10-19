Warwick School Committee, Teachers' Union reach tentative agreem - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick School Committee, Teachers' Union reach tentative agreement

By John Krinjak

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- The Warwick Teachers' Union and the Warwick School Committee have reached a tentative agreement with regards to a new contract.

The agreement was reached at about 12:30 AM Thursday, in Mayor Scott Avedisian's office at Warwick City Hall.

The meeting lasted nearly six hours, and followed a day of parent-led protests across Warwick, and several days of sick-outs by teachers.

The two sides struck the compromise following a series of talks with state-appointed mediator Vincent Ragosta.

Ragosta says Wednesday night marked the 21st mediated negotiating session in what's been a more than two-year-long battle to reach a contract.

Neither side is releasing details of the agreement at this time, but Ragosta tells ABC6 that the Committee and the Union discussed several areas of contention at Wednesday night's final negotiating session.

We're told paperwork will be drawn up in the coming days that will spell out the specifics of the tentative agreement.

