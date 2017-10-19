Tatum won’t develop sexual abuse drama with Weinstein Co. - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tatum won’t develop sexual abuse drama with Weinstein Co.

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Channing Tatum is no longer developing a film with The Weinstein Co. that dealt with a boy dealing with the aftermath of sexual abuse.

Tatum writes on Instagram Wednesday that he will not be developing anything with Harvey Weinstein’s former company, which has been embroiled in sexual harassment scandals over the past two weeks.

The film was to be based on author Matthew Quick’s book “Forgive Me Leonard Peacock.” Quick also wrote “Silver Linings Playbook,” which The Weinstein Co. developed into a film that would win star Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar.

Tatum writes that now is a time to be reminded of the healing message of the book and says that this is an opportunity for real change. He calls for an elimination of abuse from creative culture.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.