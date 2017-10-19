State Police investigating State House allegations

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island State Police and the Attorney General’s office are working together to review Representative Teresa Tanzi’s allegations of sexual harassment at the State House.

Tanzi told ABC6 News Tuesday that a person in a position of power at the State House told her sexual favors would further her political career.

So far, Tanzi is not naming that person only saying it was a man with a higher rank when she was a rank and file member of the assembly.

Here’s the joint statement that was sent to ABC6 News by both agencies on Wednesday:

Yesterday, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin contacted Colonel Ann C. Assumpico, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety, regarding allegations of sexual harassment at the Rhode Island State House made by Representative Teresa Tanzi. The two agencies are working together to review the allegations. As is the policy of both the State Police and the Attorney General’s Office, the two agencies are not going to be making further comment with respect to the status of or direction of the inquiry.

The RISP and AG’s office have declined to comment further.

