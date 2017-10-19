American Cancer Society: Volunteer drivers needed

By: ABC6 News

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hearing the words “you have cancer” can turn a person’s world upside down, but imagine having no way of getting to and from life saving treatments.

The American Cancer Society is in desperate need of volunteer drivers for its “Road to Recovery Program.”

For one woman that transportation is keeping her alive.

Diane Echmalian of North Providence counts her blessings every day. It has been two years since she was first diagnosed with cancer. It is now stage four.

“My days are limited, it’s a slow death, it’s worse than a fast death I think,” said Echmalian.

The only thing keeping Echmalian alive is chemotherapy and radiation. However, getting to and from her appointments is challenging.

“I have no family, no children, no siblings,” said Echmalian.

She depends on the American Cancer Society’s “Road to Recovery Program.” This is a program where people volunteer their time and vehicles to get patients like Echmalian to treatment.

“I wouldn’t be able to get to the doctor because from my residence to my doctor would cost me about $50,” explained Echmalian.

But at the moment, the American Cancer Society is dealing with a shortage of volunteers so severe they are having to turn patients away.

“Unfortunately, at this time we can not fulfill about 50-percent of our requests,” said Alexandra Fiore the Health Systems Manager for the American Cancer Society.

Fiore says every driver has what it takes to help save lives.

“It’s one less thing they have to worry about, when you talk about a patient's quality of life, they don’t have to worry about how they are getting to and from treatment, it’s a huge burden lifted for them,” said Fiore.

For Echmalian the rides to treatment have also been therapeutic. It is a chance to talk with someone instead of feeling alone.

“When a volunteer comes, that 15 minutes or 30 minutes means everything to me,” said Echmalian.

If you want to volunteer for the Road to Recovery Program,” you have to be at least 18 years old and have a good driving history.

