Scituate vice principal accused of bullying students

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — The vice principal of the Scituate Middle and High school was accused of bullying students.

One family even filed a police report.

The Scituate Superintendent told ABC6 News that they did investigate an incident involving the Scituate Middle and High School Vice Principal David Sweet and that action has been taken.

The incident happened back in September when a student claimed that Mr. Sweet used inappropriate language when he was sent to the office to be disciplined.

ABC6 News did speak with that family who filed the police report. They said that Mr. Sweet aggressively confronted their son back in September when he was sent to the office.

School officials say that swift and appropriate disciplinary action was taken.

Superintendent Filippelli would not specify what the action was but says Vice Principal Sweet is at work Thursday morning and that they are taking steps to avoid something like this from happening again with that student.

“That student would be seeing those administrators in the building rather than the person where there was a conflict,” said Superintendent Filippelli.

Superintendent Filippelli says he is confident something like this will not happen again and that there have been no other formal complaints against the assistant principal.

Despite that, the Scituate Town Council President says his son was also bullied by administration.

