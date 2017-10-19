Women undergoing cancer treatment pampered at Gillette

Eleven women going through cancer treatment at Boston hospitals got some star studded treatment at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

"My day has been amazing. Probably second to my wedding day, it's just been awesome all the way around,” said Lisa Rapoza.

From manicures, to massages and some last minute surprises the women we spoke with say it was quite the unforgettable day.

"It's been one surprise after another all day long,” said one woman named Ashleigh who is currently going through treatment.

A highlight for many, getting to meet Pats Owner Bob Kraft.

"My reaction, star struck I guess. I didn't really know what to expect or anything. He seems amazing in person,” said Ashleigh.

Another thing for these women to look forward to, they all got tickets to this Sunday's game.

"I am so excited. I was in the hospital for the Super Bowl and my brother snuck in a big screen T.V. for me. So, this is my Super Bowl. It's a re-match of the Pats and the Falcons!" said Rapoza.

The women taking part in the event will join more than 200 cancer survivors as part of a pre-game ceremony this weekend promoting the importance of early detection.

(C) WLNE 2017