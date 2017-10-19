Warwick PD seek break-in suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick PD seek break-in suspect

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Police shared they are seeking help identifying a man wanted for his connection to a break-in of a local convenience store.

Police said in a Facebook post that the suspect, seen wearing a large ‘trapper’ style hat over security footage, broke into the A&B Convenience on Warwick Ave around 4:45 a.m., on Oct. 10th, 2017.

“The subject then stole a large quantity of merchandise and fled,” the post read.

 If you have any information leading to the successful identification of this suspect, you are asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at: 401-468-4200.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

