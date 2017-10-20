Bridge repairs to cause traffic delays

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ramp from 1-95 West to 95 South will be reduced to just one lane as Rhode Island Department of Transportation officials begin bridge repair work Friday night.

The DOT will begin work at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Crews are replacing a bridge joint to remove a dip near the Rhode Island Hospital campus.

“It’s a repair that needs to be made. If we could make any other way, we would be doing that. We’ve shorten the time to a 56 hour period. Our crews are going to try and do it in even less time, but in any event there will be some inconvenience,” said DOT Director Peter Alviti.

The work will fix an problem discovered after the bridge project was completed.

The DOT is advising drivers to plan extra travel time and to consider alternative routes.

ABC6 News has been told that the DOT will take a look at the problem and decide whether they should get any money back from the contractor.

